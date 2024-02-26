KTSA KTSA Logo

Schertz PD: Man arrested after multiple gas meters damaged, repaired

By Christian Blood
February 26, 2024 12:06PM CST
Schertz Police Department – Press Release

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — The Schertz Police Department is announcing the arrest of a man accused of driving down an ally and damaging several gas meters.

Officers responded after a call came in about a possible gas leak in the 500-block of Winburn Avenue. Just after 3:00 a.m. police found numerous gas leaks between Winburn Avenue and Brooks Avenue. A shelter-in-place was issued for people in the immediate area by the Guadalupe County Sheriff’s Office.

Once CenterPoint Energy arrived on scene, their crew quickly located and stopped the gas leak.

“We are thankful for our working relationships with CenterPoint Energy, Guadalupe County Sheriff’s Office, Cibolo PD, and SCUC ISD as we worked through this incident to a safe conclusion. This situation could have certainly ended a different way if our community members had not notified first responders so quickly,” Police Chief Jim Lowery commented.

Although additional repairs will take some time, the immediate concern has been resolved.

Investigators later found that a car had done the damage to the gas meters, and now they think Joseph Villafranca, 41, was behind the wheel. The suspect was arrested, with help from the Cibolo Police Department, and he is now facing a charge of criminal mischief.

SZPD is continuing the investigation.

