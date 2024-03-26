Schertz PD: Man convicted of murder after three-year investigation

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — The Schertz Police Department is announcing the murder conviction of a man accused of killing Jacob Dubois three years ago.

Ethan Beckman, 23, was found guilty by a jury on Monday. The charges included the first-degree felony of murder and the third-degree felony of tampering with or fabricating physical evidence.

Dubois went missing from his home on March 7, 2021. Weeks later, Beckman was initially arrested on the tampering with evidence charge on March 29 based on evidence recovered.

In March of 2023, Beckman was indicted on the charges of murder and tampering with or fabricating physical evidence after Jacob’s remains were found and identified in September 2022.

Police Chief Jim Lowery is expressing hope that the conviction will bring some measure comfort and conclusion to the Dubois family and friends.