Schertz PD: Officer turns firefighter at apartment fire, all occupants safe

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — The Schertz Police Department is giving props to one of its own not for making an arrest, but for putting out a fire.

The Schertz Fire Department (SPD) took a call around 11:37 a.m. on Tuesday about a fire at the Sycamore Creek Apartments.

SPD says Officer Bill Freeman was the first to arrive, and instead of waiting on firefighters who were on the way, he took action.

After seeing smoke coming from an upstairs apartment, Officer Freeman went inside with a fire extinguisher and started spraying the fire to make sure it stopped spreading. He got the fire under control after making sure everyone living in the unit was safe outside.

Schertz and Cibolo Fire departments arrived shortly thereafter and made sure the fire was completely extinguished. Although the occupants will be displaced because of the fire, no other damage or displacement will occur because of the quick reaction and actions of Officer Freeman.

SPD is thanking its brothers and sisters in red for the rapid response while recognizing Officer Freeman for his quick response as a first responder.