Schertz PD: Student detained after loaded gun found in backpack

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A student at Clemens High School is detained after a loaded gun was found on campus.

In a Wednesday release, the Schertz Police Department says a school resource officer was contacted by Bexar County Juvenile Probation (BCJP) regarding a warrant for a student accused of posting photographs of weapons on social media. After contacting the student, a search was done and BCJP investigators say a loaded handgun was found in his backpack.

For now, the charge is Unlawfully Carrying a Weapon Prohibited Place Enhanced Weapon Free Zone, which is a 2nd degree felony offense.

“The Schertz Police Department wants to assure the public that the safety of our children is paramount,” said Police Chief Jim Lowery. “This incident is an isolated event that poses no further threat to the community or our students.”

Chief Lowery says no threats of violence were made against students or staff.

This is a developing story and KTSA News will give more details when possible.