Schertz Police asking for help in solving 2015 murder of area businessman

SAN ANTONNIO (KTSA News) — A cold case in Schertz grows colder.
On Christmas Eve, 2015, the family of Henry Gutierrez found him shot to death in his home.
But whoever killed the 71 year old businessman is still at large.
Investigators are once again asking for anyone who may have information on Gutierrez’s murder will come forward.
“As time passes, it becomes necessary to bring back to mind the people of our community who can no longer speak on their own behalf, but deserve justice,” commented Detective J. Patrick.
The Guadalupe County Crime Stoppers is offering a reward of up to $75,000 for any information that leads to an arrest and indictment in this case.
If you have any information that could assist in the investigation, you can leave an anonymous tip at 1-877-403-8477 (TIPS).