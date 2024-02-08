Schertz Police: Flagger attempting to block traffic on Schertz Parkway dies after getting hit by a car

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A employee working as a flagger for a Schertz company died after getting hit by a car.

Schertz Police say it happened just before 6 A.M. Thursday in the 5800 block of Schertz Parkway. The employee was attempting to stop traffic when they were hit.

The driver reportedly didn’t see the flagger until after the collision.

Police say the driver stopped immediately and waited for help to arrive.

The name of the deceased person hasn’t been released. and police say they will determine if the driver will be charged once the investigation is complete.

This is a developing story.