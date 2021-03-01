Schertz police identify man and woman found dead in apparent murder-suicide
Photo: Schertz Police Department Facebook
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) -A man and woman are dead following an apparent murder-suicide in Schertz. Police received a call for shots fired around 6:30 Saturday morning at a home on Judith Ann Drive.
When officers arrived, they found 45-year-old Kristen Slack of Universal City dead about 10 feet from the front door. They heard a gunshot inside, evacuated neighboring residences and called SWAT to the scene.
When officers failed to make contact with the individual, SWAT moved in and found the man dead. He’s identified as 46-year-old Todd Danhof of Schertz.