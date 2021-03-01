      Weather Alert

Schertz police identify man and woman found dead in apparent murder-suicide

Elizabeth Ruiz
Feb 28, 2021 @ 6:30pm
Photo: Schertz Police Department Facebook

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) -A man and woman are dead following an apparent murder-suicide in Schertz. Police received a call for shots fired around 6:30 Saturday morning at a home on Judith Ann Drive.

When officers arrived, they found 45-year-old Kristen Slack of Universal City dead about 10 feet from the front door. They heard a gunshot inside, evacuated neighboring residences and called SWAT to the scene.

When officers failed to make contact with the individual, SWAT moved in and found the man dead. He’s identified as 46-year-old Todd Danhof of Schertz.

 

 

TAGS
murder suicide Schertz Schertz Police
Popular Posts
A New House Bill Could Take Aim At Your Second Amendment Rights
Is CNN Using Faulty Math And Misleading Statistics To Portray America’s Soldiers As Racists?
Intruder shot while attempting to break into a home on San Antonio's South Side
Shootout reported at an apartment complex on San Antonio's East Side
Massive car pileup traps drivers, shuts down highway in Texas