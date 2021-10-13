      Weather Alert

Schertz Police Investigate Fatal Hit and Run

Don Morgan
Oct 13, 2021 @ 6:05am
Cropped Photo: Tony Webster / CC BY-SA 2.0

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Police in Schertz are investigating a hit and run on the IH-35 access road.

Officers were called to the area near FM 1103 at around 10 P.M. Tuesday after they were told that a man was lying on the ground.

They found a 16 year old boy with serious injuries.  Officers attempted to save his life but he was pronounced dead at the scene.

His name hasn’t been released and there were no witnesses. Officers are using video footage from nearby surveillance cameras to help get a description of the vehicle driven by whoever hit the victim.

TAGS
Fatal hit-and-run Schertz
Popular Posts
Joe Biden Is Turning A Nightmare Into Our Reality
Who is Brandon?
National Weather Service predicts heavy rain, potential flash flooding for the region
Man shot in head during drug deal on San Antonio's Northwest side
San Antonio International Airport turning lights pink and purple in support of two national campaigns
Connect With Us Listen To Us On