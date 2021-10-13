Schertz Police Investigate Fatal Hit and Run

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Police in Schertz are investigating a hit and run on the IH-35 access road.
Officers were called to the area near FM 1103 at around 10 P.M. Tuesday after they were told that a man was lying on the ground.
They found a 16 year old boy with serious injuries. Officers attempted to save his life but he was pronounced dead at the scene.
His name hasn’t been released and there were no witnesses. Officers are using video footage from nearby surveillance cameras to help get a description of the vehicle driven by whoever hit the victim.