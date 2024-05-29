Schertz Police: Man killed in workplace accident Tuesday afternoon

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A 40-year-old man has been killed in a workplace accident in Schertz.

The Schertz Police Department says it happened at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday in a field in the 17000 block of Tejas Way near Doerr Lane.

There has been no information about how the accident happened and the man’s name hasn’t been released.

Police say Yantis Construction Company has been cooperating with the investigation.

The investigation into the accident continues and OSHA has been notified.