Schertz police officer hurt after crash involving driver suspected of DWI

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A Schertz police officer is recovering after they were hit by a suspect accused of driving while intoxicated early Sunday morning.

The exact location of the crash is unclear, but the collision reportedly happened along a stretch of I-35.

In a post to Facebook, the Schertz Police Department says the officer’s squad car was hit from behind, which also caused minor injuries to the driver of the car that hit them.

The crash has raised the alarm about drinking and driving, the Facebook post also mentioning that other drivers had called 911 to report the suspect’s erratic driving.

Schertz PD is reminding you of the importance of finding other means of transportation if you have been drinking. Options include calling a friend, a taxi or an Uber to prevent accidents that are often fatal.