Schertz Police Officer opens fire after he was hit by driver in a suspected stolen vehicle

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A Schertz Police officer has been hit by a vehicle while attempting a traffic stop.
Reports from the scene indicate that, the officer was in the 3100 block of Muntjac near Lower Seguin Road at around 2 A.M. Friday.
He spotted a vehicle that matched the description of a car that had been reported as stolen and began approaching it. As he walked towards the car, the driver stepped on the accelerator, aiming the car at the officer.
He tried to get out of the way but still took a glancing blow from the vehicle. The officer managed to pulled his gun and fired at the car, striking it one time.
Neither of the two people in the car were hit but the driver did stop. One of the men inside the vehicle was arrested but the second jumped out and run away. The initial search for the second person was unsuccessful.
The officer was not seriously hurt when he was hit by the car.