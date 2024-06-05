Schertz Police release name of man killed in May 28 construction accident

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — The name of a construction worker killed at a job site in Schertz has been released.

Schertz police say 39-year-old Jose Angel Gonzalez-Fuentes from Venezuela was killed at a construction site May 28.

Police were called that day to an area on Tejas Way near Doer Lane.

Officers found Gonzalez-Fuentes dead at the scene. He had reportedly sustained a fatal injury while working.

He has been employed by the Yantis Construction Company.

OSHA and Schertz police are investigating the accident.