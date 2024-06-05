KTSA KTSA Logo

Schertz Police release name of man killed in May 28 construction accident

By Don Morgan
June 5, 2024 6:18AM CDT
Share
Schertz Police release name of man killed in May 28 construction accident
Photo: Schertz Police Department Facebook

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — The name of a construction worker killed at a job site in Schertz has been released.

Schertz police say 39-year-old Jose Angel Gonzalez-Fuentes from Venezuela was killed at a construction site May 28.

Police were called that day to an area on Tejas Way near Doer Lane.

Officers found Gonzalez-Fuentes dead at the scene. He had reportedly sustained a fatal injury while working.

He has been employed by the Yantis Construction Company.

OSHA and Schertz police are investigating the accident.

More about:
fatal workplace accident
Schertz

Popular Posts

1

BCSO: Woman shot dead, husband saying he fired on accident
2

National Weather Service: Chances for severe weather in San Antonio late Tuesday into early Wednesday
3

Charlotte Nirenberg, mother of San Antonio Mayor Ron Nirenberg, dies at 70
4

SAPD: Man shot, killed in West Side parking lot
5

Former Rosario's Restaurant building on San Pedro purchased by TJ Beauty