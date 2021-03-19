Schertz police searching for man missing for nearly 2 weeks
Photo: Schertz Police Department
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — The Schertz Police Department is asking for your help in tracking down a man who has been missing for nearly two weeks.
22 year old Jacob Dubois was last seen when he left his home on Brookline just before midnight, March 7th.
He was supposed to meet up with a friend but he never arrived and nobody has heard from him or seen him since.
Dubois is 5 feet 9 inches tall, 157 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. He was wearing a gray and white short-sleeved shirt, gray sweatpants, and black Nike Shoes.
If you have information on his whereabouts, get in touch with the Schertz Police Department at 210-619-1200.