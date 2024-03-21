Schertz Police: Teacher at Schertz Elementary School accused of indecency with a child taken into custody

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A 4th-grade teacher at Schertz Elementary School is behind bars on charges of Indecency with a Child.

According to a press release from the Schertz Police Department, they received a report 9 days ago that a sex offense involving a juvenile and her teacher had allegedly taken place.

Police began investigating and identified the teacher as Gabriel Cantu, 42, of San Antonio.

He was immediately placed on leave while Schertz P.D and the Schertz-Cibolo-Universal City ISD Police conducted an investigation.

The press release states that once probable cause was secured, police issued a warrant for Cantu’s arrest Wednesday, He turned himself in Thursday morning and was taken into custody then transported to the Guadalupe County Jail.

Police say this is an ongoing investigation and anyone who may have information on this or a similar incident to call Schertz PD at 210-619-1200.