Schertz to celebrate Independence Day with 45th Annual Fourth of July Jubilee

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — The City of Schertz will celebrate Independence Day in a big way.
The 45th annual Fourth of July Jubilee begins at 9:15 A.M. on July 4th.
The activities begin with the Let Freedom Ring 5k. That will be followed by the parade.
The party then moves to Pickrell Park for a whole day of family activities including a carnival and live music.
No need to pack a lunch, there will be plenty of food trucks serving a variety of favorites.
The fun wraps up with a fireworks display.
In the meantime, organizers are looking for volunteers to help make the event a success. You can clink on this link to sign up.