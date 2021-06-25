      Weather Alert

Schertz to celebrate Independence Day with 45th Annual Fourth of July Jubilee

Don Morgan
Jun 25, 2021 @ 9:39am
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — The City of Schertz will celebrate Independence Day in a big way.

The 45th annual Fourth of July Jubilee begins at 9:15 A.M. on July 4th.

The activities begin with the Let Freedom Ring 5k. That will be followed by the parade.

The party then moves to Pickrell Park for a whole day of family activities including a carnival and live music.

No need to pack a lunch, there will be plenty of food trucks serving a variety of favorites.

The fun wraps up with a fireworks display.

In the meantime, organizers are looking for volunteers to help make the event a success. You can clink on this link to sign up.

