Schlitterbahn New Braunfels waterpark kicks off Spring Preview Days next week

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — It’s been voted the World’s Best Waterpark for the past 25 years, and it’s reopening next week.

Schlitterbahn in New Braunfels is ready to make a splash for the 2024 season with some new attractions and amenities.

Spring Preview Days at the park are about to get underway.

Schlitterbahn Waterparks Vice President and General Manager Darren Hill says:

“It’s always an exciting time for our guests and team members as we launch a new season at the park. Our team has meticulously groomed the park in preparation for opening day and is eager to assist our guests as they create special family moments together.”

Added this year at Schlitterbahn is the world’s first water coaster for kids in the new Schatze’s Storybrook Park.

Spring Preview Days from April 20 through May 24 gives guests the chance to try out the park at a discounted price before they slide into the busy summer season. Season passes are also at a lower price during that time.

You can learn more about the park and buy passes at schlitterbahn.com/new-braunfels .