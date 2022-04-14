Schlitterbahn set to open for the 2022 season

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Schlitterbahn will be kicking off its 2022 season Friday.
The New Braunfels water park said in a statement that it has invested more that $4.5 million during the off-season in new upgrades and improvements.
Those improvements include streamlined guest entry where visitors with season pass holders and those with pre-paid tickets can bypass the ticket booths, the Lagoon is getting more shade and a new filtration system set to be done by May, upgrades in the resorts, and a new barbecue food truck in the Blastenhoff area of the park.
2022 will be the park’s 43rd season in operation.