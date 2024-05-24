Schlitterbahn Waterpark offers free admission to members of the military this weekend

NEW BRAUNFELS, TX – NOVEMBER 6: Schlitterbahn Waterpark and Resort where Devin Patrick Kelley worked is seen November 6, 2017 in New Braunfels, Texas. Kelley was the alledged gunman that killed at least 26 people and as many as 20 injured in mass shooting at First Baptist Church in Sutherland Springs, Texas. (Photo by Erich Schlegel/Getty Images)

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Members of the military will get a chance to cool off for free this weekend.

Schlitterbahn in New Braunfels says they will be offering free admission to those who have and those who continue to serve during Military Appreciation Days.

From Friday until Monday, Active U.S. military, Retired U.S. military, Veterans, Reserves, National Guard will get free admission to the park while their families can get in at what the park says is a deeply discounted price.

Schlitterbahn Vice President and General Manager Darren Hill says:

“The bravery, commitment and true patriotism that each member of the military displays cannot be appreciated enough. These individuals protect us and our country every day, and we are proud to show our gratitude by offering these heroes a day of fun with friends and family at Schlitterbahn.”

Members of the military simply present a valid U.S. Military ID for free admission at the front gate turnstiles any one day, May 24-27.

You can learn more about Military Days at Schlitterbahn and get tickets at schlitterbahn.com.