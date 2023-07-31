Schlitterbahn will be home to the world’s first water coaster for kids in 2024

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — The world’s first water coaster for kids is coming to Schlitterbahn in New Braunfels.

It’s called “Bow Wow Blaster” and it’s going to be part of an all-new kids area at Schlitterbahn called Schatze’s Storybrook Park.

It will include water slides and more than 70 interactive water features. Children will also be able to cool off with spray toys, splash pads and a 1,200 gallon tipping water bucket.

Whenn announcing the new water coaster, Darren Hill, vice president and general manager of Schlitterbahn Water Parks and Resorts released the following statement:

“Schlitterbahn has always been known as a place where families come together to have fun, make memories and stay cool during the hot summer months. We are known as a waterpark that introduces first-of-its-kind attractions, and with the addition of the world’s first water coaster for kids and Schatze’s Storybrook Park in 2024, the tradition of families making lifelong memories in New Braunfels will continue for many years to come.”

The new water coaster will be ready in 2024.