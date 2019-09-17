School Board takes no action on claims of inappropriate behavior by La Vernia Superintendent
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — The future of the Superintendent of La Vernia ISD is still anybody’s guess.
A claim of inappropriate behavior by Dr. Trent Lovette has been under scrutiny for nearly a month. The allegation came from a cheerleader. She reported Lovette touched her inappropriately during a football game.
The school board held it’s regular meeting Monday night.
On the agenda, an item concerning possible action concerning Lovette’s evaluation.
There was no action taken by the board. The district says that before they can make a decision on what if any action will be taken, they have to continue collecting information on the claim against Lovette.
The Monday night meeting marked the third time board members have held discussions on the cheerleader’s complaints.
The La Vernia Police Department is also investigating the case.