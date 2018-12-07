School bus involved in multi-vehicle accident, no students injured

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) – It was a shaky start for some students on a school bus involved in a multi-vehicle accident in the Northwest Side.

The Northside School District bus was hit by an SUV around 7 this morning on Babcock Road near Wurzbach Road. District spokesman Barry Perez told KTSA News says that the bus driver and the students were not injured.

“All eleven of those passengers were elementary age students and all were students at Thornton Elementary,” said Perez.

A second bus was sent to pick up the students.

“The campus principal, Mr. Bledsoe, made the scene and rode the bus back to the campus with those eleven students,” said Perez.

Parents were notified about the accident. Perez says the bus will be checked out before it’s put back in service.