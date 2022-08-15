School districts, campuses getting grades from TEA

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Students heading back to school around Texas do not have grades yet, but their school district and campus does after the Texas Education Agency released A-F grades all over the state.
The primary metric for the ratings is STAAR test scores and efforts to help disadvantaged students in different areas.
In Bexar County, there were three districts getting an A, including Alamo Heights ISD, Fort Sam Houston ISD, Somerset ISD and Randolph Field ISD.
A grade of ‘Not Rated,’ or below 70%, was given to East Central ISD, which opened the new school year Monday.
The complete rankings from TEA are the first since coronavirus disruptions and subsequent teacher shortages.
Across Texas, around 25% of districts and about 33% of campuses went up in performance compared to 2019.
More than half of all school districts in Texas got a B, and close to 10% received a grade of C
In addition to East Central ISD in Bexar County, Bandera ISD and Seguin ISD were among the 3.5% of districts getting the ‘Not Rated’ tag.