School leaders call new law requiring officers on campus an unfunded mandate

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — School leaders in the San Antonio region are bashing House Bill Three (HB3) which requires school safety officers at every campus as an unfunded mandate.

School district leaders sounded off as law enforcement officials and Congressman Tony Gonzales listened to their pleas that they need help in the form of federal funding for officers on Monday.

Leaders are taking issue the Texas legislature school safety bill requiring officers at every campus, along with personnel to watch for troubled students and chaplains made available to help students with issues.

Gonzales said getting more money from the federal government will help, but problems still remain.

According to KSAT 12, it is the shortage of available officers and candidates to work at the schools.

And this is pitting districts against each other for the short supply of available officers out there.