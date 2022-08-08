School starting for some kids in San Antonio area

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Three school districts in the San Antonio area are back to school today, with several others to follow in the coming days and weeks.
Officials with the South San Antonio ISD, Edgewood ISD, and Jourdanton ISD want to remind you school zones are back in effect today. Drivers can expect an increase in traffic in some residential areas and around some schools.
The increase in traffic also includes kids walking and riding bikes to and from school.
Last year, San Antonio police wrote 5,000 tickets for speeding in school zones and about 100 more for passing a stopped school bus. Officers also wrote around 150 citations for people using wireless devices, such as cell phones, while driving in crossing zones and on school property.
Pleasanton ISD returns to school on Tuesday.