KTSA KTSA Logo

School student caught with gun, knives at SCUCISD elementary school

By Christian Blood
December 13, 2022 5:29PM CST
Share
School student caught with gun, knives at SCUCISD elementary school
concept imagery regarding school safety amid continuing political debate over gun control ~ shot with canon eos rp

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — The Schertz Police Department is investigating after an 8-year-old student brought a loaded handgun and two knives to Rose Garden Elementary School.

The Schertz-Cibolo-Universal City Independent School District says the third-grade student brought the gun wrapped up in an article of clothing. Another student went to a teacher after they saw the gun.

It is not known the threat level students were facing.

Schertz PD is handling the investigation and also working with the Bexar County District Attorney’s Office to figure out if charges will be filed against the student or the parents of the child.

More about:
Schertz Cibolo Universal City Independent School District
Schertz Police Department

Popular Posts

1

Four people shot, one critical, after shooting at San Antonio car wash
2

Woman wanted for burglary, theft of New Braunfels Denny's restaurant
3

Large fire destroys San Antonio gas station and restaurant
4

Body found behind vacant apartment complex in Live Oak
5

San Antonio Police arrest man who had broken into several vehicles