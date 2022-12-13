School student caught with gun, knives at SCUCISD elementary school

concept imagery regarding school safety amid continuing political debate over gun control ~ shot with canon eos rp

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — The Schertz Police Department is investigating after an 8-year-old student brought a loaded handgun and two knives to Rose Garden Elementary School.

The Schertz-Cibolo-Universal City Independent School District says the third-grade student brought the gun wrapped up in an article of clothing. Another student went to a teacher after they saw the gun.

It is not known the threat level students were facing.

Schertz PD is handling the investigation and also working with the Bexar County District Attorney’s Office to figure out if charges will be filed against the student or the parents of the child.