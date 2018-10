SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) – As flooding problems continue in the Hill Country, the Leakey Independent School District has canceled classes and all events today.

Hunt and Ingram Independent School Districts had planned to delay the start of classes until 10 this morning, but because of flooding and road closures in Kerr County,  officials have decided to go ahead and let students and teachers stay home.

“Safety is always our number one concern,” officials posted¬† on the Ingram ISD website.