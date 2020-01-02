      Weather Alert

Schoolhouse Rock singer Jack Sheldon, voice behind “I’m Just A Bill”, dies at 88

Don Morgan
Jan 2, 2020 @ 5:13am

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — If you were a cartoon loving child in the 1970’s, you heard his voice every Saturday morning.

Jack Sheldon, the voice of “I’m Just A Bill” and “Conjunction Junction” from “Schoolhouse Rock” has died of natural causes.

Before he explained how a bill becomes a law to millions of children, Sheldon was known for his trumpet playing skills. In 1966 he won the Grammy Award for song of the year for “The Shadow of Your Smile” from the film “The Sandpiper.” He also brought home the Oscar for best original song.

Sheldon was the wiseguy sidekick on Merv Griffin’s show and appeared as the bandleader in the Bette Midler film “For The Boys.”

Jack Sheldon died Friday, he was 88.

