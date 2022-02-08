      Weather Alert

Science Needs the Rogan Approach

Jack Riccardi
Feb 8, 2022 @ 3:41pm

This isn’t a new idea; it’s actually an old one.

Rigorous, public engagement over competing ideas and solutions has given us mankind’s finest hours.

Central planning and top-down dictating has given us…well, you know.

This podcast guy Joe Rogan shouldn’t be the target of hundreds of scientists (and their camp followers).

He should be their model.

If they’re much, much smarter than him, and sure of themselves, it should be quick work to debate skeptics and engage their colleagues who have alternative ideas of the virus, its origins, therapeutics, vaccines and public health strategies.

My problem isn’t that they didn’t have all the answers, or have it all right from the start.

It’s that they are wildly intolerant and obsessively vain in clamoring to silence or deplatform skeptics of whatever the particular day’s “science” was saying.

