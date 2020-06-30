Scott James Matheson fills in for Lars to speak with Mayors across the country
Mayor of Valdosta, Florida, Scott James Matheson, fills in for Lars while he takes a much deserved vacation to discuss with Mayors across the country what’s going on in their city and state. It’s been 6 months since the China virus hit the United States and people are still struggling with life during the global pandemic as well as some of the civil unrest in light of the murder of George Floyd. Listen below for more.
