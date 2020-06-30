      Weather Alert

Scott James Matheson fills in for Lars to speak with Mayors across the country

Jun 30, 2020 @ 11:30am

Mayor of Valdosta, Florida, Scott James Matheson, fills in for Lars while he takes a much deserved vacation to discuss with Mayors across the country what’s going on in their city and state. It’s been 6 months since the China virus hit the United States and people are still struggling with life during the global pandemic as well as some of the civil unrest in light of the murder of George Floyd. Listen below for more.

The post Scott James Matheson fills in for Lars to speak with Mayors across the country appeared first on The Lars Larson Show.

