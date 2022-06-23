      Weather Alert

Scott: Texas GOP platform not ‘inclusive’ on homosexuality

Associated Press
Jun 23, 2022 @ 4:49am

WASHINGTON (AP) – Republican Sen. Rick Scott of Florida is criticizing the Texas GOP’s new party platform for not being “inclusive” when it described homosexuality as “an abnormal lifestyle choice.”

Scott, the chair of the GOP’s Senate elections committees, weighed in on the issue just days after GOP delegates in the country’s largest red state approved the new platform.

The platform also claims that President Joe Biden is the “acting” commander-in-chief and that he was “not legitimately elected.”

Scott says his experience is that “the Republican Party is inclusive,” and he says he “wouldn’t have supported” the homophobic language in the platform.

TAGS
homosexuality Republicans texas
Popular Posts
Body found floating along San Antonio's River Walk
Man stabbed in robbery attempt on San Antonio's Southwest side
Markley, van Camp and Robbins | June 17, 2022
Russia-Ukraine live updates: Russians launching large-scale offensive in Luhansk region
Man shot and killed in driveway, 19 year old claims he pulled the trigger during an argument
Connect With Us Listen To Us On