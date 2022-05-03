      Weather Alert

Schertz police confirm SCUC ISD teacher, licensed peace officer under investigation for sexual assault

Katy Barber
May 3, 2022 @ 11:04am

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A teacher at a high school in the Schertz-Cibolo-Universal City Independent School District that resigned last month is reportedly under investigation.

KSAT reports that Schertz Police confirmed the sexual assault investigation against the teacher, who has not been identified. Police have not identified the man because he has not been formally charged.

The Clemens High School teacher was reportedly placed on administrative leave by the district on February 28 and he submitted a letter of resignation on April 14.

The teacher is a licensed peace officer and the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office told KSAT he resigned from his reserve deputy position at the agency in September.

Schertz Police said the agency was notified of the allegations by the school’s principal after a “sexual assault outcry against the teacher.” Official declined to comment on the investigation further. It is not known whether the alleged victim was a student, or the reported assaults happened on school property.

TAGS
Clemens High School Schertz Schertz Cibolo Universal City Independent School District SCUC ISD Teacher under investigation
Popular Posts
Vice Principal at San Antonio school arrested for assaulting 5 year old student
New Blue Bell Ice Cream flavor hits stores today alongside the limited return of two favorites
Car owner shoots thief during carjacking attempt on San Antonio's North side
Bexar County Sheriff Deputy's wife shoots at him during argument
Teachers get free breakfast at Whataburger next week
Connect With Us Listen To Us On