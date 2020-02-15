Sculley: San Antonio firefighters would have gotten a better deal if they had negotiated
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Former San Antonio city manager Sheryl Sculley told a local television station the city’s firefighters got a bad deal in its new contract with the city.
The agreement brings pay raises to firefighters, though there will be more out-of-pocket health costs.
Sculley told KSAT-TV Friday the deal is similar to the one made with police officers, but she said the firefighters are getting less of a raise.
“Had they negotiated with us, they could have ended up with a bit more,” the former city manager told the television station. “They asked for binding arbitration. The arbitrator made the decision and they have to live with that for the next five years.”
The binding arbitration was made possible by the 2018 charter amendment vote, which also capped the allowable pay for city managers.
San Antonio firefighters union finalizes new collective bargaining agreement with city