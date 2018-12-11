Sculley will decline her 2018 performance bonus

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — San Antonio city manager Sheryl Sculley says she will not accept her annual performance bonus, should the city offer her one.

Her agreement with the City of San Antonio says she is eligible for a bonus of up to $100,000 each year. Last year, she accepted a $75,000 bonus.

Sculley told the San Antonio Express-News, “Although the Council previously developed and approved the criteria for awarding 2018 performance pay and much has been accomplished this year, I had already communicated to the mayor that I will forgo any performance pay for 2018.”

Sculley will stay on as city manager until her replacement takes over, or until the end of June, whichever comes first.