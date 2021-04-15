SEA LIFE San Antonio to open in May
Photo: Sea Life San Antonio
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — San Antonio’s newest tourist attraction will be welcoming guests soon.
SEA LIFE San Antonio, located at the Shops at Rivercenter will celebrate it’s grand opening on Tuesday, May 25th.
The new aquarium will have 10 interactive zones including the only underwater ocean tunnel in San Antonio.
Among the 3,000 creatures calling the aquarium home, a beautiful 8 foot zebra shark.
“We are excited to welcome families and visitors across San Antonio and Texas to explore our new aquarium on May 25,” said Jeremy Aguillen, General Manager of SEA LIFE San Antonio and LEGOLAND Discovery Center San Antonio. “
We are committed to providing safe, fun, and educational entertainment for the entire family, and we look forward to opening our unique underwater experience to our guests.”
Taking extra precautions for health and safety, both attractions will continue to follow national health and safety recommendations including mask requirements for staff and guests ages 10 and up, limited capacity, and stringent cleaning protocols.
“The health and safety of our guests and employees is our top priority. We are taking proactive steps to provide visitors with a safe, comfortable environment when we welcome them on site,” said Aguillen.
You can learn more about the grand opening at the SEA LIFE San Antonio website.