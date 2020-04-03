Sea World San Antonio donates face masks to University Health System
Photo: Screenshot from video provided by Sea World San Antonio
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A local health care system is getting a whale of a donation from Sea World San Antonio.
University Health System is the recipient of several hundred N95 face masks, courtesy of the amusement park.
Sea World keeps a supply of the masks on hand and they are used by medical technicians, veterinary staff and employees who work with chemicals.
Since the park is closed, the masks were just sitting in storage.
“With the park temporarily closed we have supplies on hand that are going unused,” said Byron Surrett, President of SeaWorld and Aquatica San Antonio. “We are happy to do what we can to help the San Antonio community. We hope this donation will slightly ease the strain that medical professionals at University Health System are feeling at this difficult time.”
“We are so appreciative of this donation for our nurses and healthcare workers,” said Tommye Austin, Senior Vice President and Chief Nurse Executive at University Health System. “Our highest priority is the safety of our healthcare workers and this donation will help us in that mission.”
The donated masks will be used by medical professionals who are on the front lines of the battle against COVID-19.
Sea World has recently donated thousands of pounds of food to the San Antonio Food Bank and 45 cases of toilet paper to another local non-profit.