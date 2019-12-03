      Weather Alert

Seahawks take over 1st place in NFC West, beat Vikings 37-30

Associated Press
Dec 3, 2019 @ 5:12am

By TIM BOOTH AP Sports Writer

Rashaad Penny scored one touchdown rushing and one receiving, Russell Wilson hit David Moore for a 60-yard TD pass, and the Seattle Seahawks built a big second-half lead before holding off the Minnesota Vikings for a 37-30 win. Seattle moved into a tie with San Francisco atop of the NFC West but holds the tiebreaker for now. It has the inside track to the division title with four games left. Minnesota fell one game behind Green Bay in the NFC North.

