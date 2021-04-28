      Weather Alert

Sean reacts to the President’s Mask-Thingy.

Sean Rima
Apr 27, 2021 @ 9:29pm
TAGS
Biden ktsa Masks sean rima
Popular Posts
BLM Has Jumped The Shark
Woman blames killing of ex-husband on family dog
Fatal crash in New Braunfels shuts down IH-35 Northbound for several hours
Severe weather possible Friday for greater San Antonio and Austin areas
Trey Talks Important Money News