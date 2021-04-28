News
KTSA NewsFlash
Texas News Radio
San Antonio News
Texas News
National News
World News
Money News
Politics
Entertainment
Sports
Science & Tech
Health
Lifestyle
Shows
KTSA Morning News with Trey Ware
Ware and Rima
Sean Rima
Markley, van Camp and Robbins
The Ramsey Show
Jack Riccardi
Lars Larson
Dana Loesch
Red Eye Radio
Bob Webster
Weekend Programming
Master Debaters
The Home Improvement Show
Texas Financial Advisory
Real Asset Wealth Radio Show
Featured Programming
On Demand
Listen On Demand
Watch KTSA
Ways to Listen
AccuWeather
Traffic
Contests
Alamo Lounge
Contact
Facebook
Twitter
YouTube
Alexa Skill
Radio.com
Tune In
iHeart Radio
Show Schedule
Weather Alert
Sean Rima
Sean reacts to the President’s Mask-Thingy.
Sean Rima
Apr 27, 2021 @ 9:29pm
TAGS
Biden
ktsa
Masks
sean rima
Popular Posts
BLM Has Jumped The Shark
Woman blames killing of ex-husband on family dog
Fatal crash in New Braunfels shuts down IH-35 Northbound for several hours
Severe weather possible Friday for greater San Antonio and Austin areas
Trey Talks Important Money News
Recent Posts
CDC: 1 in 4 Texans are fully vaccinated against COVID-19
5 mins ago
Houston-area sheriff is named to lead immigration agency
10 mins ago
Sean reacts to the President’s Mask-Thingy.
7 hours ago
Stay Connected
News
KTSA NewsFlash
Texas News Radio
San Antonio News
Texas News
National News
World News
Money News
Politics
Entertainment
Sports
Science & Tech
Health
Lifestyle
Shows
KTSA Morning News with Trey Ware
Ware and Rima
Sean Rima
Markley, van Camp and Robbins
The Ramsey Show
Jack Riccardi
Lars Larson
Dana Loesch
Red Eye Radio
Bob Webster
Weekend Programming
Master Debaters
The Home Improvement Show
Texas Financial Advisory
Real Asset Wealth Radio Show
Featured Programming
On Demand
Listen On Demand
Watch KTSA
Ways to Listen
AccuWeather
Traffic
Contests
Alamo Lounge
Contact
Show Schedule
CONNECT WITH US
LISTEN TO US ON