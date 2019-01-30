Sean Rima: A Poem A Day #1.

Hey, there:

In preparation for the release of my new book of poems (publication date May 11), I am going to be posting a poem a day. Hope y’all dig ’em. This first one is my take on The Lord’s Prayer…

rev s

The Holy Rosary.

Our Big Daddio,

who kicks-it in Heaven,

beloved is your name,

your time is coming,

your will is my will,

on Earth, as it is

in Paradise.

Bless me today with

only what I need today,

forgive me for all the

heartache I have caused,

and give me the courage

to forgive those

who have had cause

to break my heart,

as well.

Lead me far from

the darkness of my

fears and weaknesses,

and guide me to the

white light of your

sacred love,

for you are

the past, the present,

and the future, in

a single moment, like

The Staple Singers,

on 45 rpm,

in a dive bar

jukebox, playing

forever and ever,

Amen.

____

Copyright 2019 by Sean Rima.