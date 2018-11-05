Sean Rima: A Poem For Stephen Willeford.

Brother Willeford.

We had been in

the waiting area

of the Transplant Ward

at University for eleven

hours, some of us were

snoozing, some of us

watched TV or were

snacking or

sharing

quiet conversations,

and our muscles were

tired and our hearts

were heavy, and

and I had long

since run

out of words

for God

as the dawn

rose through the

plate glass windows,

and the people in the

scrubs began

to come

and go, just

another day at

the office for

them, the night

shift yawning and

shuffling towards

the elevators,

and it was

here,

around 7 a.m.,

that he showed up,

his eyes twinkling behind

his thick glasses and his

beard white like

Christmas morning,

and he put his hand

on my shoulder,

and he said a

prayer for us,

and as the tears and

hours slipped down my

whiskered cheeks,

I steadied myself by

holding onto him,

and when he had

finished, he hugged me,

and asked if we needed

anything, I said no, and

after making me

promise that I

would have a

few beers with

him and his friends

some Saturday night

in Sutherland Springs,

he smiled, and joined

the night shift on

the elevators,

and as I watched

him go, somewhere,

inside myself, I knew–

as truly as I know

the sky is blue

and Springtime

follows the Winter–

that everything was

going to be just fine.

And that is

Brother Willeford.

Ever, the hero.

