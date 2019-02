Caldo.

On the worst day ever,

all you need is a big ol’ pot

filled with boiled chicken,

minced garlic, chopped

onion, sliced squash,

red peppers, carrots,

celery, potatoes,

corn,

a fistful of cilantro,

a stack of warm tortillas,

some shredded cheese,

and all the folks

who love you, standing in

line by the stove with

empty bowls.

___

Copyright 2019 by Sean Rima.

“Poems” by Sean Rima available Mayy 11.