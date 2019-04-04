Sean Rima: Brand New Poems, Hot Off The Griddle!

Here are some new ones for a little ol’ book I’m going to call, “Poems II: On Sunset Road”…
__
My daughter can kick my ass now.
My fat ass on the couch with a
glass of wine, coughing my brains
out, face turning purple, and
when it’s over,
I promise her that I will
give up the smokes,
slow down on the booze,
eat healthier, and exercise
at least once a week, and
then my daughter
looks me dead in the eye and
says those four words no
parent ever wants to hear,
“I don’t believe you,”
and in her glare,
all traces of the child she
was have been swept away,
for she is a grown-ass woman
now, calling me out on my
shit, and though it
crushed my soul
in the moment
of it,
it also
took my breath away
with pride.
__________
A poem of solace for the middle-aged.
I did not travel
as far as I wanted
to travel, but I did
travel
further
than I ever
thought I would,
and that is a
blessing from God,
like a Nirvana song,
on a Classic Hits
radio station,
on a
Saturday
morning,
buying tacos
and wine.
_______
Truth be told.
I drink wine, and
I write poems.
That is what I do.
That is what I have
always done, and,
truth be told,
if tomorrow
was my very
last day on Earth,
I pray the
Good Lord calls me
home at the precise
moment that I am
swallowing the dregs
of my last glass of
red wine as I am
writing the
last line
of the last poem
that I shall ever write,
and I don’t care
what anybody
thinks
about that.
_______
On the shape of a bottle of tequila.
As he pulled the cork and poured
us both a shot, he explained how,
in old Mexico, tequila used
to be sold in tall
slender bottles, like
a beautiful woman’s
leg and thigh, until
Don Julio–
a maker of fine tequila–
realized that two men
could not sit across a
table from one another, with
two glasses and a bottle be-
tween them, talk about
whatever they needed
to talk about, and
look each other
in the eye,
and so, old
Don Julio started
selling his fine-ass tequila
in short, round bottles, and
as the pure genius of that
settled over me, we toasted
the future, took our shots,
and I looked into
his eyes,
and he
looked into
mine,
and though
we are both
haunted men,
I realized, in that one
perfect moment, that
God (and old Don Julio)
had sent us both an angel,
on a Saturday morning,
over a short, round
bottle of tequila.
____
Of oranges and squirrels.
My orange tree
is about to drop her fruit
to the lawn, her children
ripe and fat, and
I am going to let those
goddamned oranges
sit in the dry grass until
they rot and ferment
beneath the hot Summer
sun of Texas, so the
goddamned squirrels
will eat them,
and get all fucked-up,
and then I can sit
and watch the squirrels
stumble through the yard,
tumble from the trees,
and talk shit about
the grackles, and,
honestly,
that will be better than
anything on goddamned
Netflix, and
the squirrels don’t
cost a dime.
________
Objects in mirror.
Objects in your rear-
view mirror appear closer
than they are, especially
when there’s much
less road ahead
than there is
behind,
and it is here,
in this space,
along a lonely
stretch of asphalt,
that you realize the
true gold of your life
is not the plans and
schemes you made for
World Domination, but
rather those rare,
perfect moments
you stumbled
upon, yet
still
remember, as if it
was yesterday, like
the first few seconds
you rolled down the street
on your Huffy bike, without
training wheels, knowing,
in your heart, that you
could do anything,
or the first time
a beautiful woman
looked you in the eyes,
and said, “I love you,” and
you melted like a soft
custard in late-July,
or the first time
you saw one of your
stupid poems in
print, or
the smell of blood
and fresh linens the day
your daughter was
born, or
that look of confusion on
your girlfriend’s pretty face,
followed by joy, at Starbucks,
as she realized you had just
proposed to her with a
haiku, and the way
your heart swelled
when you
realized that
you had just given her
a rare, perfect moment
she will never, ever
forget, yeah.
That’s the stuff of life.
Embrace the moments,
my fellow wanderers,
as they come along,
and know that
everything
else–
all your worry
and your strife–
are really just objects
in the rear-view mirror,
slipping away behind
you, like a truck-
stop selling
day-old brisket,
or a fireworks stand
shuttered for the
night, or
an off-ramp,
to an Applebees,
in Sussex County, Delaware.
___________________
All poems copyright 2019 by Sean Rima.
