Sean Rima: Brand New Poems, Hot Off The Griddle!

Here are some new ones for a little ol’ book I’m going to call, “Poems II: On Sunset Road”…

__

My daughter can kick my ass now.

My fat ass on the couch with a

glass of wine, coughing my brains

out, face turning purple, and

when it’s over,

I promise her that I will

give up the smokes,

slow down on the booze,

eat healthier, and exercise

at least once a week, and

then my daughter

looks me dead in the eye and

says those four words no

parent ever wants to hear,

“I don’t believe you,”

and in her glare,

all traces of the child she

was have been swept away,

for she is a grown-ass woman

now, calling me out on my

shit, and though it

crushed my soul

in the moment

of it,

it also

took my breath away

with pride.

__________

A poem of solace for the middle-aged.

I did not travel

as far as I wanted

to travel, but I did

travel

further

than I ever

thought I would,

and that is a

blessing from God,

like a Nirvana song,

on a Classic Hits

radio station,

on a

Saturday

morning,

buying tacos

and wine.

_______

Truth be told.

I drink wine, and

I write poems.

That is what I do.

That is what I have

always done, and,

truth be told,

if tomorrow

was my very

last day on Earth,

I pray the

Good Lord calls me

home at the precise

moment that I am

swallowing the dregs

of my last glass of

red wine as I am

writing the

last line

of the last poem

that I shall ever write,

and I don’t care

what anybody

thinks

about that.

_______

On the shape of a bottle of tequila.

As he pulled the cork and poured

us both a shot, he explained how,

in old Mexico, tequila used

to be sold in tall

slender bottles, like

a beautiful woman’s

leg and thigh, until

Don Julio–

a maker of fine tequila–

realized that two men

could not sit across a

table from one another, with

two glasses and a bottle be-

tween them, talk about

whatever they needed

to talk about, and

look each other

in the eye,

and so, old

Don Julio started

selling his fine-ass tequila

in short, round bottles, and

as the pure genius of that

settled over me, we toasted

the future, took our shots,

and I looked into

his eyes,

and he

looked into

mine,

and though

we are both

haunted men,

I realized, in that one

perfect moment, that

God (and old Don Julio)

had sent us both an angel,

on a Saturday morning,

over a short, round

bottle of tequila.

____

Of oranges and squirrels.

My orange tree

is about to drop her fruit

to the lawn, her children

ripe and fat, and

I am going to let those

goddamned oranges

sit in the dry grass until

they rot and ferment

beneath the hot Summer

sun of Texas, so the

goddamned squirrels

will eat them,

and get all fucked-up,

and then I can sit

and watch the squirrels

stumble through the yard,

tumble from the trees,

and talk shit about

the grackles, and,

honestly,

that will be better than

anything on goddamned

Netflix, and

the squirrels don’t

cost a dime.

________

Objects in mirror.

Objects in your rear-

view mirror appear closer

than they are, especially

when there’s much

less road ahead

than there is

behind,

and it is here,

in this space,

along a lonely

stretch of asphalt,

that you realize the

true gold of your life

is not the plans and

schemes you made for

World Domination, but

rather those rare,

perfect moments

you stumbled

upon, yet

still

remember, as if it

was yesterday, like

the first few seconds

you rolled down the street

on your Huffy bike, without

training wheels, knowing,

in your heart, that you

could do anything,

or the first time

a beautiful woman

looked you in the eyes,

and said, “I love you,” and

you melted like a soft

custard in late-July,

or the first time

you saw one of your

stupid poems in

print, or

the smell of blood

and fresh linens the day

your daughter was

born, or

that look of confusion on

your girlfriend’s pretty face,

followed by joy, at Starbucks,

as she realized you had just

proposed to her with a

haiku, and the way

your heart swelled

when you

realized that

you had just given her

a rare, perfect moment

she will never, ever

forget, yeah.

That’s the stuff of life.

Embrace the moments,

my fellow wanderers,

as they come along,

and know that

everything

else–

all your worry

and your strife–

are really just objects

in the rear-view mirror,

slipping away behind

you, like a truck-

stop selling

day-old brisket,

or a fireworks stand

shuttered for the

night, or

an off-ramp,

to an Applebees,

in Sussex County, Delaware.

___________________

All poems copyright 2019 by Sean Rima.

