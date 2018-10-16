Sean Rima: Chief Sitting Bull and the DNA Test.

“Pocahontas (the bad version), sometimes referred to as Elizabeth Warren, is getting slammed. She took a bogus DNA test and it showed that she may be 1/1024, far less than the average American. Now Cherokee Nation denies her, ‘DNA test is useless.’ Even they don’t want her. Phony!”

President Donald Trump.

If one thing is abundantly clear after the release of a DNA test regarding Sen. Elizabeth Warren’s supposed Native American heritage, it is this:

Elizabeth Warren is a lying, shameless douchebag.

And has been for decades.

They only difference now is that everyone knows it.

Wow. And I thought that jacuzzi party with the rum and the wiener dogs I went to in 1987 was embarrassing.

It is truly bewildering that anyone in the senator’s circle, including herself, would think releasing the results of this test would be anything but embarrassing. According to the test, as performed by Stanford geneticist Carlos Bustamante, Warren is even less Injun that I am, and I’m the whitest gringo I know. Seriously. I’m Norwegian. The only people whiter than me are the Swedish, and, as my old grandma used to say, “You can always tell a Swede, but you can’t tell ’em much.” Not that my grandmother’s words have anything to do with Elizabeth Warren–I was just looking for an excuse to slide that quote in there. Uff-da.

Point being that when even the Cherokee Nation calls you out on your bullshit, it’s time to fold-up the old wigwam. Consider the statement released yesterday by Chuck Hoskin, Cherokee Nation Secretary of State: “Using a DNA test to lay claim to any connection to the Cherokee Nation or any tribal nation, even vaguely, is inappropriate and wrong. It makes a mockery out of DNA tests and its legitimate uses while also dishonoring legitimate tribal governments and their citizens, whose ancestors are well documented and whose heritage is prove. Senator Warren is undermining tribal interests with her continued claims of tribal heritage.”

Ouch.

Given that Warren, a freckly white chick to be sure, comes from that side of the ailse wherein cultural appropriation is considered to be one of the most contemptable sins of those damned privileged honkies, the idea that she could possibly retain enough political clout to run against Trump in 2020 is laughable.

At least it should be.

Then again, one has to possess a sense of shame in order to be ashamed.

Not sure Chief Sitting Bull does.

Jesus loves you and so do I,

rev s