Sean Rima: Gee, uh, thanks for the pizza…

By Sean Rima
Feb 8, 2019 @ 3:45 PM

 

So last night, I’m talking about how much I love Papa Johns pizza. So someone brought a few pies to the Newsroom for me. For. Me.

Radio People are worse than rats and seagulls.

