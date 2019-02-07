Sean Rima: “In the Muddy Waters of the Potomac.”

Don’t write many political poems, because most political poems suck. This one didn’t turn out too bad…

rev. s

In the muddy waters of the Potomac.

Listening to the news

on a Wednesday afternoon,

I wonder what

George Washington

would see floating by

if he took off

his boots,

sat down in the grass,

and dangled

his naked feet

into the waters of

his beloved

Potomac River

in the year 2017?

Would he see the ghosts

of the Great Rebellion

slipping by him in

the murk,

singing songs

of independence

from beneath the

drum line of advancing

muskets and cannon fire?

Or would he see and smell

what the rest of us

see and smell,

every day,

on the cable news,

choking on our vomit?

A once-mighty river,

sparkling with a

once-great idea, now

muddy and gross,

poisoned by the slick of

blood, cum, lies, and money,

gushing from the

Georgetown sewers of

lesser men than he,

as Freedom bloats, then

putrefies, and sinks to the

bottom of the Potomac like

a dead body,

weighted-down,

and tossed

over the rails of the

Arlington Memorial Bridge.

____

Copyright 2019 by Sean Rima.

“Poems” by Sean Rima to be released May 11 by Lulu Press.