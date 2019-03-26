Sean Rima: Jussie and the Judge.

Wow. When a treacherous scumbag like Rahm Emanuel claims there has been a “whitewash of justice,” you know the whitewash in question must be pretty bad.

But that is exactly what happened in the strange case of Jussie Smollett, and what pretty much everyone on Planet Earth agrees was a fake hate crime committed against the actor by two white MAGA guys who don’t exist, orchestrated by…well…Jussie Smollett.

In a bizarre twist this morning, officials with the Cook County State Attorney’s Office announced that all 16 felony charges against Smollett would be dropped and the records sealed. He was allowed to forfeit his 10,000 dollar bond, walk out of court, and continue to maintain that not only had he suffered a hate crime, but also that he had been truthful throughout the entire process, despite having lied to officers on-scene and the detectives who interviewed him during the 3-week investigation.

So, let me get this straight:

A sitting president is investigated for two years for a crime for which there isn’t, and never was, a single shred of evidence that he was guilty of anything or that a crime even existed, and the Liberal Pukes can’t shut-up about how guilty and corrupt he is. These same Pukes seem completely unconcerned that deep staters within the Obama administration concocted this entire scheme to thwart Donald Trump’s campaign against Hillary Clinton.

Two days later, a wealthy actor has all charges dropped for a crime for which there are mountains of evidence, and he gets to walk scott-free while still claiming he suffered a MAGA-inspired hate crime. This, after alleged involvement on Smollett’s behalf at the State Attorney’s office by…wait for it…Michelle Obama’s former Chief of Staff, Tina Tchen.

These are Bullshit Times in which we live.

I suppose if there are any winners in the Jussie Smollett case, it would be the two white guys who weren’t in Chicago that morning, and who didn’t get falsely accused of a racist attack. Had two honkies been available, they’d still be sitting in jail, wondering what the hell just happened…

