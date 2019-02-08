Sean Rima: “My Father and the Whale”.

In honor of my father’s birthday tomorrow. I miss you, Dad.

rev s

My father and the whale.

My father.

Was the captain

of his high school football

team, and the Track & Field

Team, and

the Debate Team, too.

Didn’t learn how to drive

until he was 18, because the

pretty girls drove him

everywhere

he needed to go.

Could conjugate Latin

verbs, and recite Carl Sandburg

and Henry David Thoreau, and

used to spend hours and

hours at the library,

he said, be-

cause it was

The Depression,

and the library was free.

Used to high-dive off

the black cliffs of Hawaii

in the 1950’s, and once had

a blue whale surface next

to his tiny fishing boat,

and though, he said,

it worried him the

creature

would breech

and crush him

flat beneath its massive

white belly, he kept his 8 mm

camera rolling anyway,

because it was

the most beautiful

and frightening

thing

he had

ever seen.

My father.

Used to take me

fishing, on the Chesapeake,

on Saturdays, when I was a

kid and he was my age now, in

a twelve foot skiff-craft

he named his

“Li’l Hustler,”

and I remember

his tiny hairy legs

rolling with the break, and

his round, white belly leaning

into the waves like the bow

of his vessel, his belly and

his legs and the boat

skipping across

the glass of

the bay like

a single,

elegant sea creature,

his gnarly fist working

the throttle and the wheel,

the other gripping a can

of Pabst Blue Ribbon,

and always, from the

gray-speckled

forest of

his Hemingway

beard, the butt of a

smoldering menthol cigarette,

and, from someplace within

the beard, from the deepest

part of him,

a wry smile,

I imagine, as if he

were the only man,

in the world, at that precise

moment, who understood

what it means to be free,

as I bounced

around the benches

and the hull like

a rag doll,

just

barely

holding on.

My dad.

Like all our dads,

if they’re here at all, is

now old and white and frail,

like a piece of thin, frosted

glass, and,

like all our dads,

he’ll be a

ghost someday,

an echo that I’ll

rage and weep and

laugh over, whenever

he pings my heart like a

blue whale’s song,

traveling thousands

and thousands

of miles across

the ocean,

and I rack

my brains,

over

and over

and over

again,

trying to

remember if

I ever told him,

“I love you, Dad,

and I’m proud

to be your son…”

____

Copyright 2019 by Sean Rima.

“Poems” by Sean Rima to be released may 11, 2019 by Lulu Press.