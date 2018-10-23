Sean Rima: On Keeping Austin’s Water Supply Weird.

As a result of recent flooding, the city of Austin is currently under a ‘boil water notice’ to kill any bacteria that may have found its way into the tap water. The city’s filtration system was simply overwhelmed by the amount of sludge and muck from the flooding. So boil your drinking water for three minutes. Then store it. Then drink the water. Easy-peezy, right?

Of course, being a sarcastic jerk, I went on the air Monday night and mused about how many 911 calls would be coming in from hipster idiots under the age of 25 who would not know how to boil water. The bit went something like this: “Hello, is this, like, Nine-Eleven? Okay, so, like, I keep trying to, like, boil my water, and, like, literally the bottles keep melting!” Or “Hey, so, like, I got my water to boil, but, like, how do I put the water I want to boil into the boiling water and then, like…get it out again?”

I was joking.

No, really. I was literally joking.

Not 24 hours later, Austin-American Statesmen columnist Addie Broyles goes on a live-stream for about forty minutes to show local residents how to properly and safely…boil water.

I am crapping you negative. She even explains how she set a timer to see exactly how long it would take to boil a gallon of water, which is about twenty minutes. She thought this was a surprisingly long time, so she got “meditative” about it, she said. This involved “watching the pot,” and, I imagine, meditating and shit. She then went on to warn veiwers about putting boiling water in plastic containers, because the containers can “melt”. She also was quite emphatic about folks not “opening their mouths in the shower.”

It is a painfully-stupid video to watch. I feel less intelligent for having watched it.

It didn’t help that for some mysterious reason, she has a depressed-looking chick with purple hair doing a photoshoot of the boiling water in the background. That’s Austin. Nobody does anything without a depressed-looking chick with purple hair doing a photoshoot in the background.

What is truly depressing is that Addie Broyles is not some young, moronic hipster-puke under the age of twenty-five, as I had joked on the air the previous night. She looks to be in her early-forties. She has two children. She is a food columnist. And yet, apparently, she is only just now learning the intricacies of…boiling water.

Now, I don’t know much about Addie Broyles, other than her name oddly rhymes with “boils,” and she is not exactly the person I’d want to depend on for my survival during a zombie apocalypse, or even, for that matter, a single episode of “Naked and Afraid”. Sadly, without a continuous supply of kale and Topo Chico, I don’t think poor Addie would make it.

I will say this, however, about the intepid Miss Broyles, based upon her most informative water-boiling video:

I’d lay good odds she’s voting for Beto.

Jesus loves you and so do I,

rev s

