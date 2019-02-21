Sean Rima: Poem for my Daughter on Opening Night

…wrote this one after I attended my daughter’s first leading role in a show. She is opening tonight in “Little Shop of Horrors”! I love you, baby. You make me very proud.

rev s

Ovation.

She comes out last,

her eyes tired but filled with joy,

and as the house lights come-

up, the audience roars,

then stands,

the flats

of their hands

clapping high above

their heads like the

wings of a

hundred doves

being released

from a church

after a wedding,

and as she takes her

bows and her friends

surround her

with hugs and flowers,

I shrink back into the crowd,

and with tears of pride

burning into my

face and a

smile from ear-to-ear,

I whisper,

to my daughter,

so only God and me

can hear, “that

was f–king badass…!”

__

Copyright 2019 by Sean Rima.

“Poems” by Sean Rima to be released by Lulu Press on May 11.