Sean Rima: Poem for my Daughter on Opening Night

…wrote this one after I attended my daughter’s first leading role in a show. She is opening tonight in “Little Shop of Horrors”! I love you, baby. You make me very proud.
Ovation.
She comes out last,
her eyes tired but filled with joy,
and as the house lights come-
up, the audience roars,
then stands,
the flats
of their hands
clapping high above
their heads like the
wings of a
hundred doves
being released
from a church
after a wedding,
and as she takes her
bows and her friends
surround her
with hugs and flowers,
I shrink back into the crowd,
and with tears of pride
burning into my
face and a
smile from ear-to-ear,
I whisper,
to my daughter,
so only God and me
can hear, “that
was f–king badass…!”
__
Copyright 2019 by Sean Rima.
“Poems” by Sean Rima to be released by Lulu Press on May 11.