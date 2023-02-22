KTSA KTSA Logo

Sean’s Shorts: New Book….

By Sean Rima
February 22, 2023 2:59PM CST
Share

Uncle Sean riffs on Life & his new poetry collection.

Check out Sean’s book by clicking below:

Popular Posts

1

Medical Examiner identifies driver killed in crash on San Antonio's Northwest side
2

Teenager found shot to death in far West Bexar County
3

1 teen dead, another wounded in shooting near San Antonio playground
4

Bexar County ME identifies man shot dead on North Side
5

Paxton sues Biden Administration to stop it from blocking Texas’s management of its own environment