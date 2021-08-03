      Weather Alert

Search continues for Garden Ridge clerk killer 1 year later

Katy Barber
Aug 3, 2021 @ 3:23pm

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Garden Ridge police are still searching for a man who shot and killed a convenience store clerk during a robbery a year ago.

40-year-old Pollyanna Smotherman of Cibolo was killed after a man entered the EZ Mart store on the corner of Nacogdoches Road and FM 3009 n July 29, 2020, and demanded money and lottery tickets.

He shot and killed her before fleeing the convenience store around 3 a.m.

Police said the individual in the video is a black man between the ages of 20 and 30 and was wearing a dark shirt, dark pants and red bandana over his face and carried a tote bag with him.

Garden Ridge police said Smotherman’s family is still hopeful that someone will come forward with information leading to the identity of the man. Crimestoppers is offering a $5,000 reward to anyone who provides tips leading to the man’s arrest.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call Garden Ridge police at 210-651-6441 or Comal County Crime Stoppers at 830-620-TIPS.

Popular Posts
The Government Tells Lies And Confuses The People On The Best Of Days, So Why Would The Vaccine Be Different?
Who is Suni Lee, USA's gold-medal gymnast?
Abbott responds to Garland: It's clear Texas and feds face a constitutional crisis
3 GOP Representatives Take On Pelosi’s Mask Mandate Authority
Brawl breaks out on plane at Austin-Bergstrom International Airport over a seat
Connect With Us Listen To Us On