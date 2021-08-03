Search continues for Garden Ridge clerk killer 1 year later

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Garden Ridge police are still searching for a man who shot and killed a convenience store clerk during a robbery a year ago.
40-year-old Pollyanna Smotherman of Cibolo was killed after a man entered the EZ Mart store on the corner of Nacogdoches Road and FM 3009 n July 29, 2020, and demanded money and lottery tickets.
He shot and killed her before fleeing the convenience store around 3 a.m.
Police said the individual in the video is a black man between the ages of 20 and 30 and was wearing a dark shirt, dark pants and red bandana over his face and carried a tote bag with him.
Garden Ridge police said Smotherman’s family is still hopeful that someone will come forward with information leading to the identity of the man. Crimestoppers is offering a $5,000 reward to anyone who provides tips leading to the man’s arrest.
Anyone with information is encouraged to call Garden Ridge police at 210-651-6441 or Comal County Crime Stoppers at 830-620-TIPS.